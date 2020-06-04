Bhubaneswar: An FIR has been filed against Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi for violating social distancing norms on Wednesday.

The complaint has been reportedly filed against Sarangi at the Capital police station today for violating social distancing norms.

The police complaint was lodged after the MP shared pictures of her interaction with BJP leaders and workers which clearly showed violation of social distancing rules.

“Held good discussion with BJP District Presidents of Bhubaneswar & Khurda in the presence of senior BJP leader,Sri Jagannath Pradhan, yesterday.We talked regarding ways of strengthening BJP in my Parl Constituency & resolved to serve people in a much better manner.Felt happy,” she wrote while sharing the photo in a Twitter handle.

The Parliamentarian, meanwhile, gave her clarification saying that she has volunteered to pay the fine due as per the rules. “Under very special circumstances, I went to the residence of Sri Jagannath Pradhan, BJP leader, yesterday. I fully appreciate & respect people’s concern regarding adherence to COVID19 norms. It is a good sign. Acknowledging my duty, I have volunteered to pay the fine due,” she wrote in another Twitter post.