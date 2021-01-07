Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi Launches ‘Annapurna’ aiming for Hunger-Free Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi launched ‘Annapurna’ on Thursday with the aim of a hunger free Odisha. Establishing a Hunger Free / Beggar Free Odisha is the motto of the organization. Feasible solution of sustainable livelihood initiative for the hungry people of Odisha is the ultimate goal of Annapurna. Sarangi is the Chief Advisor of Annapurna.

As per reports, the project was started one month ago as a trial run in Bhubaneswar City aiming to cover other areas of the State later.

At present cooked food prepared in hygienic way is being provided to 200 poor hungry people of Bhubaneswar City who remain empty stomach due to poverty and want of food under this programme.

Earlier, a preliminary survey was conducted by the organization to identify the hungry people who are without food during lunch time. These people were identified mostly near railway stations, bus stands, temples and market places etc.

The expenditure and arrangement of the feeding programme is managed by the partner organizations. Cooked food is provided to the people in the identified places.

Rotary International District 3262, So Am I Foundation Trust, Umesh Khandelwal Trust, Youth For Action Trust & Art of Living Foundation are the partner organizations of “Annapurna”.