Bhubaneswar MLA Ananta Narayan Jena Tests Covid Positive, Informs Via Tweet

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: MLA Ananta Nayayan Jena of Bhubaneswar (Central) has tested positive for the Covid. the LA informed about this development via a tweet on his official page. 

Swab sample of the former Bhubaneswar Mayor was collected and his reports came out positive after 11 am today. However his condition is stated to be stable.

“Request that, those who have come in my contact should isolate themselves & get tested.” added Jena in his tweet. 

With this, eight leaders, including a Minister of the ruling BJD,  have been infected with the deadly virus.

