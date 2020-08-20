Bhubaneswar: MLA Ananta Nayayan Jena of Bhubaneswar (Central) has tested positive for the Covid. the LA informed about this development via a tweet on his official page.

Feeling the COVID-19 symptoms, I got the test done & reported corona virus positive. I am fine & home quarantined. Request that, those who have come in my contact should isolate themselves & get tested.@CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @BJD4Odisha — Ananta Narayan Jena (Bunu Bhai) (@bbsrcentralmla) August 20, 2020

Swab sample of the former Bhubaneswar Mayor was collected and his reports came out positive after 11 am today. However his condition is stated to be stable.

“Request that, those who have come in my contact should isolate themselves & get tested.” added Jena in his tweet.

With this, eight leaders, including a Minister of the ruling BJD, have been infected with the deadly virus.