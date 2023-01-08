Bhubaneswar: Miscreants ransack pub following argument over late night entry

Bhubaneswar: A group of miscreants reportedly vandalise properties of a pub in Bhubaneswar last night following an argument over late night entry.

One Sanjiv Swain went to a reputed pub situated in the Patia area of the State Capital City at around 12 AM and asked the security guards for an entry. However, as it was too late, the security guards did not allow him to enter.

Irate over the security guards’ denial of entry into the pub, Sanjiv had a heated argument with them. The matter became so serious that the pub officials sought police help.

A team of cops from Chandrasekharpur Police Station soon reached the pub and detained Sanjiv and some employees of the pub for interrogation.

After he was released from the police station, Sanjiv again went to the pub along with 15-20 miscreants and vandalize the properties of the pub.

Though no one was hurt, property worth lakhs are said to have been damaged due to the vandalism by Sanjiv and his friends.

Police have started an investigation into the matter, informed sources.