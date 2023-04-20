Bhubaneswar: Miscreants hurl crude bombs at hotel

Bhubaneswar: Some unidentified miscreants reportedly hurled crude bombs at Hotel Urmi in the Rasulgarh area of the State capital city this evening.

Two bike-borne miscreants reportedly threw bombs at a room of Hotel Urmi for some unknown reasons and fled the spot before anyone could notice them.

Though no one was injured following the explosion of the crude bombs, the glass panes on the front side of the hotel were damaged.

On being informed, a team of police led by local ACP Sanjeev Satpathy rushed to the hotel and started an investigation. They recovered a crude bomb from the spot.

Efforts are on to identify the bombers, said sources adding that they might have thrown the bombs due to rivalry in business.