Bhubaneswar: Miscreants break window glass of car, loot phone & vanity bag of CISF couple

Bhubaneswar: Miscreants looted belongings of a CISF couple after breaking the window glasses of their car in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Friday evening. They have looted mobile phone and lady vanity bag from the vehicle parked in front of a shopping mall.

As per reports, a CISF couple had visited the Central Shopping Mall near Vani Vihar square in Bhubaneswar today. They had parked their vehicle in front of the shopping mall and had gone inside the mall for shopping.

After sometime as the couple returned to their vehicle they found that the glass windows of their vehicle were broken. They also found that the mobile phone and a ladies vanity bag had been taken away by the miscreants.

Both the man and his wife are working as jawan in the CISF and placed in Chhattisgarh. They have been to Odisha.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot. While investigation of the case is underway, Police personnel are trying to nab the culprits.

Further information awaited.