Bhubaneswar: Minor siblings complain against mother alleging extra marital relationship

By WCE 5
Bhubaneswar: In a rare incident, a girl and her brother have lodged FIR against their biological mother alleging that their mother is in extra marital affairs. They have also complained that they are being beaten as they raise voice against it.

As per reports, father of the siblings, Manoj Pattnaik has been lodged in jail after being entangled in the Artha Tatwa chit fund scam and the two children are living with their mother. However, the boy and his sister have lodged an FIR at Chandrasekharpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar where they have complained that their mother is in extra marital affair and when they are raising voice against it they are being beaten.

Advocate Pushpalata Kar has hoped that the children will be granted due justice.

