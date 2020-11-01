Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has given an update on the much talked about Bhubaneswar Minor Rape Case which took place in Infocity area on September 14.

The chairperson of the Odisha State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights has presented the following points:

The Bhubaneswar DCP has provided the report. The MD of OTV has also submitted the report. The MD of OTV had been asked to submit a report keeping in mind the complaint filed by the complainant. All the reports shall be scrutinized subsequently. After the examination of all the reports, if required the MD of OTV might be called to appear personally. The Crime Branch is now investigating into the matter in accordance with the report submitted by the DCP of Bhubaneswar. The Crime Branch shall be asked to provide a report subsequently. The Crime Branch shall be asked why there is a delay in investigation.

The above points have been discussed by Sandhyabati Pradhan, the Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights.