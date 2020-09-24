Bhubaneswar Minor Rape Case: Cop Under Scanner, CP Says Probe Underway

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In the Bhubaneswar minor gang rape case, the accused policeman is under the ambit of investigation said the Twin City Commissioner of Police, Sudhanshu Sarangi in a presser earlier today. 

He also informed that the probe is being conducted in full swing.

The CP further added that action shall be taken based on the truth and veracity of evidence “The Commissionerate Police will also inform the court after the investigation is complete,” informed the  Twin City Commissioner of Police, Sudhanshu Sarangi Odisha. 

The CP also made it clear that any further details are divulged at this moment, it would affect the neutrality of the case.

 

