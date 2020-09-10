Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case
Representational image

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case, MD Of Odisha Television Limited Jagi Panda Summoned

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A shocking turn has come to light in the Bhubaneswar minor girl rape case, Managing Director (MD) of Odisha Television Limited has been asked to be summoned by the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR), Bhubaneswar.

The DCP of the twin city has been directed by the OSCPCR to summon Jagi Panda, the MD of Odisha Television Limited within 48-hours.

The Commission has also mentioned the name of 6 other accused persons: Prafulla Patra, Krushna Chandra Behera, Anirudha Panda, Samal, Bijay Rout and Subhash Mishra and asked the Police to arrest them.

The Commission has also demanded security for the family of the victim and has alleged that there has been willful suppression of facts by the MD of the said company.

It is noteworthy that the mother of victim had filed a complaint against the Managing Director (MD) of the Company on September 8.

Commissionerate Police has started an investigation into a minor girl gang rape case which had occurred in Bhubaneswar earlier this year.

