Bhubaneswar: Minor girl found dead at in-laws’ house, parents cry foul, watch

Bhubaneswar: A minor girl, who had reportedly abandoned her paternal family to live with her lover, was found dead in the capital city of Odisha recently. Her parents have cried foul alleging it to be a case of murder. The incident took place in a slum of Baramunda area under Bharatpur police station limit.

The deceased has been identified as Puja Behera, originally from Mathura village in Ganjam district of Odisha.

Reportedly, as a child puja was living a happy life along with her father and biological mother. Her father works in Surat. After some years, her mother abandoned the family and eloped with a man. Hence, the girl was deprived of her mother’s affection.

Now, Puja and her father faced difficulty to lead a family life in absence of her mother. Hence, his father decided to marry again. Accordingly, he married again. Following the marriage, Puja started to live under the guardianship of her step mother. It has been alleged that her step mother was torturing her.

Meanwhile she met a youth named Ganesh Patra in her village during a funeral function. Ganesh is from Baramunda area of Bhubaneswar. From the first meet they started loving each other. Even Ganesh presented Puja a phone and the two remained in regular touch over phone.

Later, at the age of 16 years, Puja abandoned her paternal family and eloped with Ganesh. The couple then moved to Bhubaneswar and started living together. It has been heard that they even got married.

Everything was fine till Puja’s father recently came to know that her only daughter is no more. Following her death, while the girl’s family members are claiming it to be a case of murder, her in-laws are claiming it be case of suicide. Puja’s father alleged that her daughter was victim to torture from her in-laws over dowry. So, unable to endure their oppression, she died.

As per reports, on the day of the incident, Puja was allegedly found hanging in the bathroom with the help of a cloth. She was then rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

When the police came to know that a minor girl had lost her life, police swung into action. The boyfriend has been detained.

Even after the postmortem, the deceased’s parents and in laws claimed the body. However, finally the body was handed over to her father. Further investigation of the case is underway.