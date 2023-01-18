Bhubaneswar minor gangrape: Main accused arrested from Khurda

Bhubaneswar: The main accused in the Bhubaneswar minors gangrape case has been arrested from Khurda by the GRP police on Wednesday.

In a shocking incident, two minor girls were tied up and raped at the Patia railway station in Bhubaneswar on Monday by two young men.

It is worth mentioning here that, The mother of the two minor girls filed an FIR at the GRP police station, police have started investigating the matter.

Last night police created four special teams and raided the residences of the two accused persons in connection with this case. The residences of their relatives were also searched.

Among the two accused, the police has been successful in nabbing the main accused in the said gangrape case. Police is still searching for the other.

According to reports, the two minor girls knew the two young men who have been accused of raping them. The youths were employed with a fish seller in Patia.

The two victims will be brought to the scene of crime for further investigation. Police is planning to recreate the crime scene after both the accused are nabbed.