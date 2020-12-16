Bhubaneswar Minor Gang-Rape Case: Crime Branch ADG To Appear Before High Court

Bhubaneswar: Crime Branch ADG Soumendra Priyadarshi to appear before the Orissa High Court via video-conferencing in connection with the Bhubaneswar minor gang-rape case today.

He is slated to submit an affidavit regarding the progress of the investigation into the minor gang rape case.

Earlier on November 18, the High Court via video conferencing had asked DGP and ADG to appear before the court.

Expressing displeasure over the progress of the probe into the minor girl gang rape case, the court had asked both the DGP and ADG to depose before it personally.

On December 14, the Crime Branch had arrested four accused persons namely Anirudh Panda, Krushna Chandra Behera, security guard Bijay Rout, and Sribasta Samal. Currently they are in Jharpada jail.

Earlier on October 14, the High Court had directed Odisha Police to provide security to the gang-rape survivor and her family.

Odisha Crime Branch have been investigating the matter from October 6.