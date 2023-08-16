Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project: Phase I to cover these 20 stations

Bhubaneswar: On 1st April 2023, Odisha Dibas, Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Metro Rail Project under 5T mandate connecting Bhubaneswar Airport – Trishulia, Cuttack which will be subsequently extended to cover Khordha, Puri and other areas of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack city.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was engaged with the responsibility of preparing the DPR.

In the meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been notified on 3rd August 2023 and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & General Manager (Administration) have been appointed.

DMRC after conducting traffic survey, geo-technical investigation, topo-graphic survey, environmental and social impact assessments, completed the Detailed Project Report preparation and submitted to the Chief Secretary on 16th August 2023 in the meeting held by Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation.

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the Phase-I of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail will cover Biju Patnaik Airport, Capital Hospital, Sishu Bhawan, Bapujinagar, Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Ram Mandir Square, Vanivihar, Acharya Vihar Square, Jaydev Vihar Square, Xavier Square, Rail Sadan, District Centre, Damana Square, Patia Square, KIIT Square, Nandan Vihar, Raghunathpur, Nandankanan Zooligical Pak, Phulapokhari and Trisulia Square, Cuttack covering a total length of 26 km with 20 stations.