Bhubaneswar: The market building in Bhubaneswar of Odisha was sealed on Wednesday after it was observed that no Corona norms were being followed in the market. BMC sealed the market building.

As per reports, officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police conducted raid at the market today evening when they found open violation of Covid norms. It was observed that many people in the market were not following the Covid restrictions. It was also seen that despite awareness many people had not worn masks and they were not maintaining social distancing.

Accordingly, the market building was sealed. The market building was sealed for two days in presence of Bhubaneswar DCP and BMC Zonal Commissioner.

With 2 days sealing of the market, it will reopen on coming Monday as Weekend Shutdown has been enforced for which the market will also be closed on Saturday and Sunday.