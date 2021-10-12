Bhubaneswar Manish Anurag death case: Important CCTV footage surfaces: Watch

Bhubaneswar: A CCTV footage which bears much importance in the death case of Manish Anurag Das, son of senior journalist Navin Das, surfaced on Tuesday. The footage is said to be caged at 3.29 am of October 10. This footage is believed to be the last footage before his death as within a few hours, his dead body was recovered from a pond.

As seen in the footage, Manish is walking on the road after getting out from the South City hotel in Patra pada area while a white car is seen parked by the roadside.

It was also seen in the video that someone was walking ahead of him. This footage is said to be shot only a few hours before his death. After a few hours, at about 2 pm his dead body was spotted in the pond of Namrakani. The distance between South City hotel and the pond is only 500 meter. Based on all these factors, it has been believed that the footage may be a game-changer in the investigation of death of Manish.

It is to be noted that body of Manish Anurag Das had been recovered from a pond in Patrapada area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Later, his father senior journalist Navin Das claimed it to be a case of murder. He alleged that friends of his son called him in the name of a feast and killed him.