Bhubaneswar: Man thrashes wife for conducting sting operation to expose his alleged extramarital affairs

Bhubaneswar: A woman reportedly conducted a sting operation to expose her husband’s alleged extramarital affairs, but unfortunately she was beaten clack and blue by him for doing so. The incident has been reported from the Chintamaniswar area under the Laxmisagar police station limits area of Bhubaneswar.

As complained by the woman at the Laxmisagar police station, the couple had married on December 13, 2015. Since then, her husband Prachi Saurabh Dash was torturing her both physically and mentally. She even had filed a police complaint at in this regard earlier.

However, the victim continued to stay with him. But now after knowing about his extramarital affairs, she conducted a sting operation while Saurabh Dash was in his shop with another woman, whom he has kept as employee.

Saurabh Dash, however, got furious and trashed his wife mercilessly before throwing her out of the shop. Footages of the entire incident has been captured in the CCTV cameras of the shop.

The injured victim woman was later admitted at the Capital Hospital for treatment. She also alleged that Saurabh Dash is not only in a relationship with a single girl but with several girls for whom he organizes birthday parties in hotels.