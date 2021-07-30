Bhubaneswar: Man flees with jewellery of woman after 4 years of live-in relationship

Bhubaneswar: A man allegedly fled from the scene taking away jewellery of her female partner with whom he lived in a live-in relationship for long four years. He also reportedly said that if the lady wants to marry him, she needs to go for abortion. Finding no other option, the victim lady complained the matter at Nayapalli Police station in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Swarnalata Pradhan (29) of Nilachakra Nagar of Salia Sahi area in the capital city of Odisha.

As per reports, four years ago the woman developed love with her neighbour Sushanta Das, a driver who was staying at the house of his brother and sister-in-law in Nilachakra Nagar. As the relationship went ahead they started living together in a rented house.

During their conjugal life of four years, the lady became pregnant but Sushanta put pressure on her for abortion. Accordingly, Swarnalata went for abortion. However, recently on July 15 he abandoned her and fled away from the scene. Also, Sushanta took away the gold jewelleries of the woman including her chain, ring, ear ring and cash money.

As Sushanta fled from the scene, when the woman’s father called Sushanta on phone, he scolded him using filthy language and also informed that his marriage has been fixed somewhere else. The culprit also warned that if Swarnalata complaints the matter with Police, he would make the lady’s nude photos and video viral on social media, the victim complained.

Based on the complaint, Police have lodged a case and launched manhunt to nab Sushant, the culprit.