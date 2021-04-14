Bhubaneswar Logs 307 New COVID Positive Cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 307 more people residing in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been diagnosed with Covid-19 positives in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle informed that reports of 307 people turned out to be positive which included 69 quarantine cases and 238 local contact cases.

The detection of 307 cases has taken the number of active Covid cases in the State Capital City to 1481.

The City Civic body also informed that 62 patients have recovered from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Check details here: