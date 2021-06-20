Bhubaneswar logs 287 COVID cases, 537 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: A total of 287 new COVID cases have been detected from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) areas in the last 24 hours.

The BMC on its Twitter handle further informed that 537 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly disease. This includes 255 local contact cases and 32 quarantine cases.

The highest number of COVID cases (19) was reported from Chandrasekharpur. This was followed by Patia, from where 18 residents were diagnosed with corona positives.

With the detection of 287 new coronavirus cases, the total positive number rose to 86689 while the active cases touched 1854, said the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Check the details of covid case reported today in the BMC area.

