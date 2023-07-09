Bhubaneswar Lingaraj Temple gears up for first Monday of Shravan  

Bhubaneswar: Tomorrow is the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan. People have been preparing a lot for the special occasion. On the first Monday, Lord Shiva’s shrines will vibrate with the chants of Jai Shiv Sambhu. Special arrangements have been made for the rituals at Lingaraj temple for Shravan Monday.

According to the rules of the holy Shravan month, the temple will open at 3 am in the morning following which ‘Mangal Alati’ will take place at 3.30 am and ‘Abakasa Niti’ at 4 am.

Special arrangements have been made by the Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) and the police administration in view of Monday’s hearing. For this reason, the police Commissionerate has tightened the security system. Security, traffic arrangements, and extensive security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incident. There will be 12 mobile patrol teams, and 13 patrolling vans on the way to and from kanwariyas in the capital city of Bhubaneswar. There will be first aid and mobile medical units on the streets. ODRAF and Firefighting units will be deployed at water lifting points or different rivers.

Five platoons of force will be deployed under an additional DCP to oversee all security arrangements. Five ACPs, 8 inspectors, 39 sub-inspectors, and ASI will be in charge of the peaceful and smooth completion of all the rituals. The BMC has arranged an ambulance for the devotees along with an ambulance.