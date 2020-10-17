Bhubaneswar: Yet another frontline Covid warrior has succumbed to the deadly virus in the capital city of Odisha.

According to reports, Braja Kishore Dalai the ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) of Lingaraj police station in Bhubaneswar has succumbed today, he was tested positive of Covid.

The information has been provided by the DCP of Bhubaneswar through a tweet.

With a heavy heart we bid farewell to one of our Corona Warriors, ASI Braja Kishore Dalai of Shree Lingaraj PS , BBSR UPD to Covid19 infection acquired in line of duty. He is survived by his wife & 2 sons .We salute him for his sacrifice.@cpbbsrctc @DGPOdisha @odisha_police pic.twitter.com/4T1TzFbqeQ — DCP Bhubaneswar (@dcpbbsr) October 17, 2020

It is noteworthy that an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sisira Kumar Sethi working in Khandagiri Police Station and has succumbed to Covid 19 on September 14.

