asi lingaraj ps dies of covid

Bhubaneswar Lingaraj Police Station ASI Succumbs To Covid

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Yet another frontline Covid warrior has succumbed to the deadly virus in the capital city of Odisha.

According to reports, Braja Kishore Dalai the ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) of Lingaraj police station in Bhubaneswar has succumbed today, he was tested positive of Covid.

The information has been provided by the DCP of Bhubaneswar through a tweet.

It is noteworthy that an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sisira Kumar Sethi working in Khandagiri Police Station and has succumbed to Covid 19 on September 14.

Read Here: Corona Warrior, ASI Of Khandagiri PS Sisira Kumar Sethi Succumbs To Covid

