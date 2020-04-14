Bhubaneswar: Led by Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath, Police distribute Sanitary Napkins, Sanitizers in Containment Zones

Bhubaneswar: Police have come up to help out women in the containment zones of the capital city in Odisha. Led by traffic DCP Sagarika Nath, lady cops distributed sanitary napkins and sanitizers in the containment zones of Bhubaneswar.

Surya Nagar of the capital city was announced as a containment and hence sealed after a corona positive case was found in this area. As per this imposition the area was locked when nobody can come outside. Police personnel are guarding the entry/exit points.

However, to help out women in this area a team of the Commissionerate Police women traffic visited this area and distributed sanitary napkins and sanitizers to women. Large numbers of women were witnessed making queue to collect these most necessary things. DCP Sagarika Nath led the team. Police have taken the step so that the women in this zone should not be exempted from getting the most essential elements they need.