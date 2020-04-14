Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath distributed sanitary napkin
Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath distributing sanitary napkin in Surya Nagar area in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Led by Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath, Police distribute Sanitary Napkins, Sanitizers in Containment Zones

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Bhubaneswar: Police have come up to help out women in the containment zones of the capital city in Odisha. Led by traffic DCP Sagarika Nath, lady cops distributed sanitary napkins and sanitizers in the containment zones of Bhubaneswar.

Surya Nagar of the capital city was announced as a containment and hence sealed after a corona positive case was found in this area. As per this imposition the area was locked when nobody can come outside. Police personnel are guarding the entry/exit points.

Related News

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Odisha CM asks DGP to keep eye on…

Odisha CM directs DGP to deal domestic violence cases with…

Odisha reported 4 more COVID positive cases: Find travel…

OJEE 2020 Exams Postponed Till Further Notice, Informs OJEE…

Women queued up in Surya Nagar area of Bhubneswar to collect Sanitary napkin

However, to help out women in this area a team of the Commissionerate Police women traffic visited this area and distributed sanitary napkins and sanitizers to women. Large numbers of women were witnessed making queue to collect these most necessary things. DCP Sagarika Nath led the team. Police have taken the step so that the women in this zone should not be exempted from getting the most essential elements they need.

You might also like
State

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Odisha CM asks DGP to keep eye on domestic violence

State

Odisha CM directs DGP to deal domestic violence cases with iron hand

State

Odisha reported 4 more COVID positive cases: Find travel history of Case No. 56-60

State

OJEE 2020 Exams Postponed Till Further Notice, Informs OJEE Chairman

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.