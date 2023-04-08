Bhubaneswar: Laxmisagar Police arrest Govt officer for duping of Rs 5 crore from job aspirants

Bhubaneswar: Another job fraud racket has been busted in Odisha. This time the accused is a government official. Laxmisagar Police in Bhubaneswar arrested the Junior Assistant of the Rural Development Department. He had duped more than Rs 5 crores from job aspirants by issuing fake Appointment letters and Service Books.

The accused has been identified as Bibhuti Bhusan Mishra, the Junior Assistant of the Rural Development Department in Ranapur.

As per reports, the accused duped about 300 job aspirants and illegally earned money to the tune of more than Rs 5 crores. In lieu of his government service he was gaining trust of the boys and girls. And letter he was issuing fake Appointment letters and Service Books by putting fake stamps on it.

Reportedly, he had also opened a regional recruitment centre in Cuttack to provide consultancy and was targeting unemployed youngsters. He has allegedly taken money with the false promise of providing the job of JE, SDO and Assistant Engineer in the Rural Development Department. He was reportedly taking money from job aspirants through a number of agents. He was operating the racket from Puri.

A victim of this job fraud, Pitabasa Sahu lodged a complaint against the accused at Laxmisagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar whom the fraudster had issued a fake Service Book and duped him of Rs 15 lakh as per the complainant.

The accused was allegedly operating this job fraud racket since 2014. On the basis of the complaint lodged Laxmisagar Police swung into action and arrested Bibhuti.

It is to be noted that in the last few days, another few cases of job fraud had also been reported in Odisha.