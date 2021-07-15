Bhubaneswar: Lady Traffic police helps out accident victim woman

Bhubaneswar: Once again a traffic cop has showed her noble gesture by helping out a woman on road side who had fallen victim to a small accident in the capital city of Odisha.

The lady traffic cop named Bindu Barik was on duty when she found that the woman was in distress as she had sustained injury due to an accident. Within no time the lady traffic cop went near the woman and provided her first aid treatment.

Later the traffic police called the PCR and made arrangement to send the accident victim lady to Capital hospital for treatment.

The people who were present there and witnessed the cop helping out the woman, were all praise for her.

Also read: Odisha: CM Sanctions Rs 385 Crore Covid Package For 26 Lakh Construction Workers