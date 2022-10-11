Bhubaneswar lady blackmailer used to record nude video of girls: FIR copy

Bhubaneswar: Startling facts are getting revealed in the Bhubaneswar lady blackmailer Archana Nag honey trap case. As per latest reports it has been known that she along with her husband Jagabandhu and another one had purportedly recorded nude video of a girl who mentioned it in the FIR that she later filed against Archana.

Archana was arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by a girl whom she was using to honey-trap biggies. The FIR copy of the girl who had lodged complaint against Archana Nag at Khandagiri Police Station in Bhubaneswar has surfaced.

Here are the facts as per the complaint:

The complainant girl had come to Bhubaneswar in search of a job in 2018. Then, she was living in the house of Pramod Swain in Jagamara area on rent. She was working with an Insurance company. In the same house Archana was living along with her husband in the ground floor on rent. Since both the girls were living in the same house (of Pramod Swain) they came to know each other. Then, many high profile people were visiting Archana’s rented house. Archana had told the girl that the high profile people are her relatives.

In 2019 Archana offered a job to the complainant girl. She lured her suggesting that they can earn a lot of money by making physical relation with rich and high profile people and by recording the obscene videos and blackmailing them. The complainant girl got frightened with this proposal.

After some day once on a Sunday night, Archana, her husband Jagabandhu and a relative brother of Archana, invited the complainant girl to a party that was going on at the rooftop of the house. They had brought food and drinks with them. As some stupefying substance had been mixed to the food that they brought the girl became unconscious after some time. When she became normal she found herself nude. On that day Archana, her husband Jagabandhu and Archana’s relative brother had recorded her nude video when she was unconscious, she mentioned in the FIR.

Later, when the complainant girl asked Archana about it, she threatened that if she would not work as per her direction, she will make the nude photo and video of the girl viral.

In 2020 during Lock Down backed by pandemic the complainant girl was in her village. In April 2020 Archana called her to Bhubaneswar and gave her a new mobile phone and asked her to chat with a high profile person from Nayagarh on WhatsApp. During the chat Archana her own and others’ nude video recorded. Later, Archana intimidated that Nayagarh person to trap him in false rape case and extorted lakhs of rupees from him. She gave Rs 50,000 to the complainant out of that extortion money. As the complainant girl asked for money, Archana threatened her to make her nude photo and video viral.

Hence, the girl got frightened and went back to her village. Later, Archana called for her to the house in Jagamara, gave her phone number of film producer Akshay Parija and directed her to chat with him. Later, they became intimate. Once Archana somehow managed to call Parija to the Jagamara house where she arranged a meeting of the producer and the complainant girl. During this meeting she cunningly recorded private video. Later, she threatened Parija to bring sexual abuse allegation against him. But Parija said that the video was doctored (morphed). Later, the girl lodged FIR at Khandagiri Police Station.

The matter came to light when a girl brought sexual abuse allegations against Odia film producer Akshaya Parija, accusing him of sexually exploiting her. Following this complaint, some purportedly obscene pictures of Parija with a girl went viral on the social media.

A day later, the film producer lodged a complaint at the Nayapalli police station alleging that Archana and another woman, had made extortion demands of Rs 3 crore from him.

“They issued a threat. If I fail to give the money, they would cut me into pieces,” said the film producer in his complaint.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Prateek Singh, said that another woman had also lodged a complaint against Archana at Khandagiri police station on October 2, alleging that she was in possession of some of her obscene photos and was blackmailing her.

Archana had taken a few photos of the complainant’s private moments by forging a friendship with the latter. Subsequently, the accused woman started blackmailing her. Archana even forced the girl to blackmail Parija, the DCP added.

Soon after receiving a complaint from the woman, Khandagiri police arrested Archana and seized four mobile phones, two tablets, one laptop and pen drive, and passbooks from the latter’s house in Bhubaneswar.

The police found some incriminating evidence like photos and video clips of several renowned personalities with the accused. Therefore, the police produced Archana in court.

According to sources, the girls working at the behest of Archana were having physical relations with powerful people and hidden cameras were capturing their private moments. Later, Archana used those photos and videos to blackmail and extort money from rich and powerful people.

Archana and her husband Jagabandhu Chand, who hail from a middle-class background, were enjoying a luxurious lifestyle. They were staying in a palatial building, and were using luxurious cars and bikes.

Archana was introducing herself as a lawyer before powerful people.

On Tuesday, the Opposition BJP and Congress demanded a CBI probe into the case.

(With input from IANS)