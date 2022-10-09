Bhubaneswar lady blackmailer Archana’s diary seized

Bhubaneswar: Police has seized lady blackmailer Archana Nag Chand’s diary. The diary is said to have revealed some bigwig’s name.

Though police has not revealed any information about this, the diary is rumoured to have revealed Archana’s high profile link. The diary is expected to have some big and prominent people’s name.

According to reports, the police plans to take Archana on remand to get more information on the case.

The secret behind the lady blackmailer, who was arrested lately in the capital city of Odisha after trying to dupe a renowned film producer, is likely to get revealed soon. Khandagiri Police is likely to bring her on remand when all the truth behind the scene may be out during interrogation.

As per reports, Police will dig out the answers of questions such as how she was trapping the rich people, whom she was targeting, how she was shooting the photos and videos of the intimate moments, whom she has intimidated for money etc. Reportedly, she was threatening people posing herself as an advocate.

Police will also find out whether there is any aide of Archana in blackmailing.

Four mobile phones, 2 laptops, Pen drive and hard disk of the CCTV installed at her house have been seized from Archana’s possession. Police will scrutinize all these items to get clue of the crime.

Police investigation has revealed that Archna used to live a lavish lifestyle. Archana owns a palatial bungalow of around Rs 3 crore in the city and a farmhouse at Nakhara and has share in a pre-owned car showroom. Luxurious furniture worth around Rs 40 lakh, a fleet of luxury cars and SUVs like Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Thar and imported interior decoration materials during the raid at her bungalow at Satya Vihar in the Palasuni area.