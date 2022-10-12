Bhubaneswar lady blackmailer Archana likely to file bail plea again

Bhubaneswar: The lady blackmailer Archana Nag will file bail plea again in the court. Yesterday, the lady blackmailer appeared before the SDJM court via video conferencing.

As per reports, Archana has chosen Debasish Mohapatra as her lawyer. He has informed that the lady blackmailer will file bail petition again in the court. He has also told that if the lower court will not grant bail then they will apply for bail in Sessions Court.

On the other hand, the lawyer has clarified that Archana is innocent and they have enough proof which will help Archana in the court for being innocent in the case.

Till now, Khandagiri Police recorded statement of Pramod Swain as per section 161 section of CrPC. Archana was living at Pramod Swain’s Bibhav Estate in Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar for 11 months as a tenant. Statements of many other people who are linked in the case have also been recorded.

As per informations, her bank details are also being investigated. The police have also recorded the statements of the girls whom Archana has used in her Blackmailing racket.