Bhubaneswar lady blackmailer Archana likely to appear before court today

Bhubaneswar: The lady blackmailer Archana Nag is likely to appear before SDJM court in Bhubaneswar today. Yesterday Khandagiri Police had recorded statement of the former house owner of Archana. She was living as a tenant at the house of Pramod Swain in 2017.

As per reports, yesterday Khandagiri Police recorded statement of Pramod Swain as per section 161 section of CrPC. Archana was living at Pramod Swain’s Bibhav Estate in Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar for 11 months as a tenant.