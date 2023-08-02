Bhubaneswar: KIMS to host Bone and Joint Day celebration on August 4

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is set to host the annual celebration of Bone and Joint Day on August 4, as part of their week-long observance of Bone and Joint Week from August 1 to August 7, 2023.

In response to the growing population and an increase in fractures and bone diseases, Orthopaedics doctors across India made the decision in 1974 to establish a separate Orthopedics Surgery department, separate from General Surgery. This change was implemented in medical colleges throughout India on August 4.

In recognition of this significant milestone, the Indian Orthopaedics Association (IOA) convened a meeting in Delhi in 2008. During this meeting, it was decided to designate August 4th as Bone and Joint Day, marking a tradition that has been upheld since then. Furthermore, each year from August 1st to 7th is celebrated as Bone and Joint Week. Embracing their social responsibility towards society, the IOA has adopted the theme “EACH ONE, TRAIN ONE, SAVE ONE.”

As part of the commemoration activities during this time, basic life support training will be provided to Ambulance drivers, drivers, traffic police officers, paramedical senior students, and also open for general public participation to equip them with the necessary skills in providing first aid at road traffic accident sites, reflecting KIMS commitment to saving lives within their community.

In addition, there will be a series of awareness programs on Osteoporosis, bone health, and road safety measures for the general public throughout the week. These informative sessions will be conducted by knowledgeable doctors from the Indian Orthopaedic Association across various cities and districts.

As part of the Bone and Joint Day celebration on August 4, we have planned to provide Basic Life Support training to a maximum number of individuals in order to establish records in India. The esteemed doctors from the Odisha Orthopaedic Association will actively participate in these awareness programs held in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Cuttack, Rourkela, and other leading medical colleges. Dr. Basanta Kumar Behera, Honorary Secretary of the Odisha Orthopedic Association, has provided this valuable information.