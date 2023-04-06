Bhubaneswar Khandagiri Police SI under vigilance scanner
The SI of Khandagiri Police Station in Bhubaneswar identified as Sushant Swain arrested by Vigilance on Thursday.
The SI was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.
Today short while ago, Susanta Kumar Swain the Sub-Inspector of Police, Khandagiri Police Station, Bhubaneswar and a private person Chiranjiv Bala have been caught red handed by Odisha Vigilance.
They were demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 50,000/- from a Complainant in order to help him in a case earlier registered in Khandagiri Police Station.
In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance Case has been registered. Investigation is in progress against both accused persons. Detailed report follows.