Bhubaneswar: In view of the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas, flight services to and from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) have been suspended till tomorrow (May 27).

Due to cyclone Yaas, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that Bhubaneswar Airport will be closed from 11 pm on Tuesday till 5am on Thursday (May 27).

The closure will be reviewed as per weather. Airports have been directed to carry restoration to restart operations as soon as possible, the AAI tweeted.

As the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are expected to witness wind speed of 70 to 80 kmph during the landfall so the airport will be closed, informs Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

Mohapatra today informed that the landfall process is to commence at around 9 AM today. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts to the north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during today noon as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 130-140 gusting to 155 kmph.