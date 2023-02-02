Bhubaneswar: Inmate of deaddiction centre dies!

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, an inmate of a deaddiction center in Bhubaneswar has died on Wednesday due to the torture of the staff.

There are regular reports of atrocities in deaddiction centers across the states. According to reports, the information about the death of inmates has created shockwaves.

The deceased inmate has been identified as Sarbeswar Behera. Sarbeswar was being treated in a private deaddiction center said sources.

The Mancheswar police has arrested three people yesterday in connection with this incident. The arrested persons include the owner and two employees of the private deaddiction center.

The deceased inmate Sarbeswar Behera was stoned to death. The authorities of the Center were taken to the Mancheswar police station a physical abuse case was registered against them.