Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed ICICI Bank Main Branch, near Sriya Talkies and Cuttack road branch in Bhubaneswar after the detection of 15 corona positive cases.

“As a precautionary measure and larger public interest after detection of 15 positive cases ICICI Bank, Cuttack Road Branch and Sales Section of ICICI Bank, Bhubaneswar Main Branch, near Sriya Talkies has been closed by BMC”, informed the BMC via a tweet.

