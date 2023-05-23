Bhubaneswar hottest place in Odisha at 11:30am at 39°C
Bhubaneswar: Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation since the past week, on Tuesday Bhubaneswar recorded 39°C at 11:30 am.
It is worth mentioning that the capital city of Bhubaneswar is the hottest place in Odisha, informed the latest bulletin of the local MeT Department situated here in Bhubaneswar.
Jharsuguda closely followed Bhubaneswar and recorded a temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius
whereas Sambalpur was the third hottest place in Odisha recording temperatures of 38.2 degrees Celsius.
The regional weather center situated here in Bhubaneswar has predicted that the day temperature will increase further by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.
A heatwave alert has been issued for various districts of Odisha by the MeT. People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00am to 3:00pm.
They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.
Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 11:30 am today:
Bhubaneswar: 39 degrees Celsius
Jharsuguda: 38.4 degrees Celsius
Sambalpur: 38.2 degrees Celsius
Hirakud: 37.4 degrees Celsius
Chandbali: 36.6 degrees Celsius
Keonjhar: 36.4 degrees Celsius
Gopalpur: 34.6 degrees Celsius
Balasore: 33.6 degrees Celsius
Puri: 33 degrees Celsius
Paradip: 32.6 degrees Celsius
The tweet of the Official Twitter handle of the Meteorological Centre situated here in Bhubaneswar, India Meteorological Department read as follows:
ଆଜି ଦିନ ୧୧ ଟା ୩୦ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ରେକର୍ଡ ତାପମାତ୍ରା
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ୩୯ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ଝାରସୁଗୁଡା: ୩୮.୪ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ସମ୍ବଲପୁର: ୩୮.୨ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ହୀରାକୁଦ: ୩୭.୪ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ଚାନ୍ଦବାଲି: ୩୬.୬ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର: ୩୬.୪ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ଗୋପାଳପୁର: ୩୪.୬ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର: ୩୩.୬ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ପୁରୀ: ୩୩ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ପାରାଦ୍ୱୀପ: ୩୨.୬ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
