Bhubaneswar hottest place in Odisha at 11:30am at 39°C

Bhubaneswar: Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation since the past week, on Tuesday Bhubaneswar recorded 39°C at 11:30 am.

It is worth mentioning that the capital city of Bhubaneswar is the hottest place in Odisha, informed the latest bulletin of the local MeT Department situated here in Bhubaneswar.

Jharsuguda closely followed Bhubaneswar and recorded a temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius

whereas Sambalpur was the third hottest place in Odisha recording temperatures of 38.2 degrees Celsius.

The regional weather center situated here in Bhubaneswar has predicted that the day temperature will increase further by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave alert has been issued for various districts of Odisha by the MeT. People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 11:30 am today:

Bhubaneswar: 39 degrees Celsius

Jharsuguda: 38.4 degrees Celsius

Sambalpur: 38.2 degrees Celsius

Hirakud: 37.4 degrees Celsius

Chandbali: 36.6 degrees Celsius

Keonjhar: 36.4 degrees Celsius

Gopalpur: 34.6 degrees Celsius

Balasore: 33.6 degrees Celsius

Puri: 33 degrees Celsius

Paradip: 32.6 degrees Celsius

The tweet of the Official Twitter handle of the Meteorological Centre situated here in Bhubaneswar, India Meteorological Department read as follows: