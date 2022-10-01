Bhubaneswar: Honest Man Hands over cash to its rightful owner

Bhubaneswar: Honest Man Hands over lost cash to its rightful owner

By KalingaTV Bureau 0 0

Bhubaneswar: In a praiseworthy act, a man returned as much as Rs. 36,800, which he found in Janpath to its original owner here in the Capital city of Odisha today.

The man has been identified as Kamalesh Pattanaik, a resident of  BJB Nagar.

According to reports, Pattanaik found the money in an abandoned state near Krishna Traders in Janpath area. 

After recovering the money, Pattanaik went to the Capital police station and deposited the abandoned money there.

Soon the Inspector In Charge initiated a verification process to find the rightful owner of the cash. Later, the rightful owner Manish Aggarwal was found and the cash was handed over to him in presence of Pattanaik.

In the meantime, the police has appreciated the novel act of Pattanaik due to his exemplary effort towards honesty.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha: Contractor dupes puja committee of Rs. 9 lakh, absconds

State

Odisha: Pattern of OPSC to be similar to UPSC

State

Odisha: School in native village of President Murmu in Mayurbhanj district to see 5G…

State

Petrol and diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.