Bhubaneswar: Honest Man Hands over lost cash to its rightful owner

Bhubaneswar: In a praiseworthy act, a man returned as much as Rs. 36,800, which he found in Janpath to its original owner here in the Capital city of Odisha today.

The man has been identified as Kamalesh Pattanaik, a resident of BJB Nagar.

According to reports, Pattanaik found the money in an abandoned state near Krishna Traders in Janpath area.

After recovering the money, Pattanaik went to the Capital police station and deposited the abandoned money there.

Soon the Inspector In Charge initiated a verification process to find the rightful owner of the cash. Later, the rightful owner Manish Aggarwal was found and the cash was handed over to him in presence of Pattanaik.

In the meantime, the police has appreciated the novel act of Pattanaik due to his exemplary effort towards honesty.