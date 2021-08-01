Bhubaneswar: Group clash over love affair erupts in Beharashi

Bhubaneswar: A group clash between two youth groups over an alleged love affair erupted in Beharashi area of Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

According to reports, a girl was gossiping with her boyfriend near the Chai Khatti in Beharashi under Nayapalli police limits. However, the girl’s jilted lover got angry and attacked her boyfriend with the help of some of his friends.

Soon, a group fight started as the friends of the girl’s boyfriend started beating up the boy and his friends.

The 20-minute furious group fight stopped only after the arrival of Nayapalli police at the spot. Cops detained some youths from both groups for interrogation.

