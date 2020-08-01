Bhubaneswar girl makes Rakhi for Covid warriors

Bhubaneswar: This is the time of the year when we get to see varieties of colourful Rakhis in the kiosks ready for selling. Girls flock to Rakhi shops to buy rakhis for their brothers. However, this year there is a twist.

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been imposed and thus we hardly seeing any rakhi shop. At this juncture girls are a little bit worried about how to get a good rakhi for their brothers.

However, Laxmipriya from Bhubaneswar has some more to tell. Perhaps she has understood the valuable services the Covid warriors are rendering. And so, the girl has come up with homemade rakhis for the Corona warriors.

Laxmipriya has made a beautiful and giant Rakhi for the Covid warriors. She wants that the government should make arrangement to hand over the rakhi to the corona warriors. ‘Covid Yoddha’ (Covid warrior) has been written in big fonts on the rakhi. She has also prepared a number of rakhis that give message stay home stay safe. She appealed people to stay home and cooperate the covid warriors.

Besides, since this time it is hard to get rakhis from the shop, many girls have tried home made rakhis for their brothers. One such girl is Ankita Padhi of Balasore. She has made beautiful rakhis at home for her brothers with elements available at home.