Bhubaneswar: Girl found hanging inside lodge, cause of death yet to be ascertained

Bhubaneswar: The body of a girl was found hanging in a room of a lodge in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday. Laxmi Sagar Police have rushed to the spot and investigation of the case is underway.

The deceased girl has been identified as Subhalaxmi Sahu of Kuabag Sahi in Bhadrak.

As per reports, the girl had checked in at the Deepali hotel (with Bar) in the Cuttack road yesterday. She had been allotted room no. 205 in the lodge. Today after her body was seen hanging inside the room, Police were alerted.

Reportedly, her family members will arrive tomorrow when the body will be recovered.

The reason behind death of the girl is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation of the case is underway.