Bhubaneswar: ‘Gaon Amba Pasara Bazaar’ kicks off, ‘Odisha Mango’ logo launched

Bhubaneswar: Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Minister Pradip Kumar Amat today launched the Logo of Odisha Mango and flagged off Mango on Wheels to promote and supply different varieties of mangoes in all wards of Bhubaneswar, while inaugurating the Gaon Amba Pasara bazaar of ORMAS near SIRD campus in Unit-8.

With the season of mangoes round the corner, like every year ORMAS has been organising the Gaon Amba Pasara event near SIRD campus from 8th June to 13th June. The bazaar will have a variety of mangoes from 7 districts namely; Angul, Balangir, Kalahandi, Raygada, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur.

A large number of varieties like Amrapalli, Dusheri, Lengra, Baiganpalli, Totapuri and Mallika will be available in the Mango Bazar.

While addressing the gathering, the efforts of ORMAS in linking the farmers to markets through training, procurement and online sales is commendable, said Minister Amat.

What makes the mangoes special is that they are naturally ripened and farm fresh. Apart from the stalls near the SIRD campus, the citizens of Bhubaneswar can enjoy the fresh mangoes through mobile vans, these mobile vans will be selling the mangoes procured from the farmers of different PGs and PCs of the above 7 districts.

In this event the members of producer groups and producer companies will participate and sell the products of their farms.

On this occasion, CEO of ORMAS Poonam Guha said that the logo ODISHA MANGO launched today is a tribute to farm fresh and naturally ripened mangoes by the farmer groups of Odisha, nurtured by ORMAS in Pre and Post harvest operations and marketing.

ORMAS has tied up with Mother Dairy, NAFED, Reliance and other local traders for the supply of mangoes. Since 2019, 110 metric tonnes of mangoes have been supplied with a turnover of Rs 2.98 crores by benefitting more than 2,000 number of farmers across 48 Producers Groups and Companies.

The farmers have received handholding support from ORMAS as well as the event is being promoted on National level to attract more buyers. Similarly, customers can purchase these farm fresh manoges through online mode like Swiggy Scoopy & Evergrow Now. ORMAS also has cotton jute bags as well as special carton carry boxes to avoid the use of polythene.

Apart from this, ORMAS has taken various initiatives to form tie-ups with leading companies to support the farmers of Odisha, ORMAS has signed a MoU with Mother Dairy (Delhi) to supply mangoes from Mayurbhanj, Angul, Sambalpur and Raygada.

The mango growers of the State also are supplying their produce to the Mandis of Ranchi , Bokaro and Raipur.