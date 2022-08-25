Bhubaneswar: Ganesh Puja Celebrations Without Any Covid-19 Restrictions

Bhubaneswar: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Bhubaneswar to be held sans any Covid restrictions this year said reports today.

The BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange informed that all the Covid curbs and restrictions related to the festival have been lifted.

The BMC Commissioner further added that, the devotees can visit puja pandals for darshan but he added that, it is advisable to follow Covid-related protocols.

Further, two temporary ponds shall be set up near Kuakhai and Daya river for immersion of idols informed the BMC Commissioner.