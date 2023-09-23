Bhubaneswar: Fraudster held for duping job seekers

Bhubaneswar: A fraudster was held in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on Saturday on the charge of duping lakhs of rupees from job seekers. He has allegedly duped youngsters with lakhs of rupees by giving them the false assurance of providing jobs. Saheed Nagar Thana Police arrested him today. Reportedly, five cases of fraud have been lodged in Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Madhab Chandra Sethi (44) of Mukundapur under Banki Police Station in Cuttack district.

As per reports, the accused was doing job as Academic Coordinator at DDCE, History Dept of Utkal University, Bhubaneswar. In the month of May 2021 after death of the father of the complainant of this case, he searched for job. Getting such information accused Madhab Chandra Sethi of DDCE, History Department falsely assured him to provide job for which the complainant needed to pay Rs. 12 Lakhs for a job as ASO.

Finding no other way the complainant deposited an amount of Rs.1, 00,000 from his SBI account to the SBI account of the accused on May 2022 as advance.

Again on dt.03.6.2022 he deposited one lakh rupees from his SBI account to the SBI account of the accused. It was decided that the rest amount will be paid after he gets the job of ASO.

Later, when result of the ASO exam was published and the complainant did not find his name in the result sheets, he asked the accused about the reasons for not getting job and requested him to return the money. However, instead of return the money, Madhab allegedly threatened him with dire consequence and fled away from his job place i.e. DDCE, Utkal University.

During investigation it is also established that the accused also collected a huge amount of rupees from several persons with an assurance to provide Job to them, Police said.