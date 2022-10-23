Bhubaneswar: Fire breaks out at fitness centre, reason unknown

Bhubaneswar: A fire reportedly broke out at a fitness centre near Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that a short circuit might have caused the fire.

A team of firefighters rushed to the spot after getting information from the locals and doused the flames. The prompt action of the firefighters checked the fire from being spread to other establishments and hence a major fire mishap was averted.

Though no loss of life was reported, property worth some thousands are assumed to have got gutted due to the inferno.

It is a developing story. Stay tuned to get more details.