Bhubaneswar: Fire breaks out at fitness centre, reason unknown

By Subadh Nayak 0
fire breaks out at fitness centre in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A fire reportedly broke out at a fitness centre near Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that a short circuit might have caused the fire.

A team of firefighters rushed to the spot after getting information from the locals and doused the flames. The prompt action of the firefighters checked the fire from being spread to other establishments and hence a major fire mishap was averted.

Though no loss of life was reported, property worth some thousands are assumed to have got gutted due to the inferno.

It is a developing story. Stay tuned to get more details.

You might also like
State

Police IIC under vigilance scanner in Kandhamal district

State

Cyclone Sitrang update: Deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal intensified…

State

Duo attacked due to sand mining dispute in Cuttack, 1 dead

State

Group clash during feast in Keonjhar of Odisha, 1 critical

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.