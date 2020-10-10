Bhubaneswar: FIR Registered Against Man For Strolling With His Pet Dog In Temple Premises

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police have booked a case against a man for walking with his dog inside the premises of an ancient temple in the city of temples Bhubaneswar.

The man has been identified as Tofan Samantray.

A case has been registered under the Odisha Urban Police Act as per the directive issued by Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Tofan was spotted walking with his pet dog incident near the protected monument of Sri Bakreswar Mahadev, a picture of which went viral on social media.

The denizens have demanded stringent action against him.

In a tweet, Commissionerate police have mentioned the incident as unsavoury.

 

 

