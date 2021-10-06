Bhubaneswar: Family members from ages 5 to 80 yrs, test Covid positive, see details

By KalingaTV Bureau
family test positive in Bhubaneswar
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: A whole family was admitted to Kalinga Institute of Medical Science Hospital (KIMS) in the city with a suspected coronavirus infection.

As per reports, the family consisted of six members starting from the age group of five to eighty years, who were covid positive despite inoculating the second dose of vaccine.

After being admitted to the hospital, the family fought with the virus and managed to survive. Initially, the eighty years old was in a critical condition but the family did not lose hope and were cured later.

The whole family has been discharged today and have extended their gratitude towards Harish Chaudhary, the doctor and his team members of KIMS who had treated the family.

