Bhubaneswar experiences explosive bolts of lightning, denizens panic stricken

Bhubaneswar: Residents of Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar are in a state of fear and panic following explosive bolts of lightning, the denizens are panic-stricken.

The regional centre of IMD (India Meteorological Department) in Bhubaneswar had predicted that light to moderate rain/thunderstorm with lightning would occur in Bhubaneswar.

However, the people of the Capital City reportedly witnessed back-to-back explosive lightning and thunderstorm for almost more than an hour.

These bolts of lightning caused fear and panic among them.

Due to this, most of the denizens of Bhubaneswar preferred to stay indoors and those who were outside the house stayed in safe locations to avoid being stuck by the lightning strike.

The locals of capital city got a sigh of relief from the back to back lightning and thunderstorm as they were accompanied with rainfall, said sources. State Capital City have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes.

Weather experts predicted that within the next 48 hours, a low pressure area might develop, leading to heavy rainfall in the state on the 3rd and 4th of this month. As a precautionary ,measure, weather warnings have already been issued for 22 districts in the state.

On 3rd of this month, 18 districts are expected to be on alert due to the heavy rainfall, while on 4th, this warnings extends to 20 districts. Some areas within these districts are at a higher risk of experiencing heavy rainfall.