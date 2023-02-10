Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight to start from March 5

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight will start from March 5. This will be the first international flight from Bhubaneswar.

According to the officials of the Bhubaneswar airport, the first Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight (no 6E 0027) will leave Bhubaneswar at 18.05 PM on March 23. It will reach Dubai at 21.45.

Likewise, another flight (no 6E 0028) will leave Dubai at 11.25 and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 17.05 on March 23.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is also slated to inaugurate a walk-through museum for the Dakota, the iconic aircraft which was used by former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik, on March 5.