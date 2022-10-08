Bhubaneswar: Dreaded criminal arrested for extorting money during Durga Puja

Bhubaneswar: The Airfield Police reportedly arrested a dreaded criminal for extorting money during Durga Puja recently. The hardcore criminal has been identified as Raka.

Apart from arresting, cops also seized a country-made pistol, Rs 700 cash, two mobile phones and a bike from his possessions.

Raka used to extort money from different shopkeepers, builders and commuters by threatening them at gunpoint. However, he was arrested today as part of the Commissionerate Police’s ‘DADABATI KU NAA’ (No To Extortion) operation.

More than 20 cases are pending against Raka at different police stations, said sources adding that earlier, he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

