Bhubaneswar Development Authority to make its all post-allotment services online soon

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to make the application and allotment process of its commercial and residential assets smooth and hassle-free, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will start its all post-allotment processes online for all cases in a time bound manner.

For this process, the allottee must create a Unique Account Number (UAN) by visiting the BDA website; www.bda.gov.in. UAN is a Unique Account Number that BDA provides to all its allottees.

An allottee must register for this number as it is mandatory for any kind of online requests to be made in its online application called ‘Property Allotment Management System (PAMS)’. Hence, the allottees will have to keep their UAN in safe custody for future correspondence as it is mandatory for utilization in all online services.

Execution of lease deed by the allottees with BDA is one of the major post-allotment services which will be automated. The allottees will be required to submit the following documents with requisite fee through online mode.

The lease deed form Non-Judicial stamp paper-2 nos (Rs 10/-) Mutation Form No-3 (English Version)-3 set Affidavit and Indemnity bond as per BDA format No Objection Certificate from Bank/Financial Institution if earlier availed loan

Processing Fees for Residential Plots:

For EWS and LIG category of house, the rate of processing fee is Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively. And, for MIG and HIG/Apartment, the rate of processing fee is Rs 30,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively.

Processing Fees for Shop/Shop-cum-Residence Plot:

For assets which cost up to Rs 35, 000/- and from Rs 35,001 to Rs 50,000/-, the processing fee is charged at Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively. Similarly, for the cost of the assets from Rs 50, 001 to Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh onwards, the rate of processing fee is Rs 40, 000 and Rs 60,000 respectively.

After receipt of the documents online along with requisite fees, it will be scrutinized and then processed for lease deed execution. However, the allotment cases which are covered under Task Force Report/Audit Report/Internal Assessment Report or any other litigation will not be taken at the moment.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Vice-Chairman, BDA, said that the other post-allotment services such as transfer of property, obtaining NOC for availing bank loan and mutation of the assets upon death of the original allottees will also be made online.