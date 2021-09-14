Bhubaneswar delivery boy fakes his own kidnapping case due to love affair

By WCE 1
Bhubaneswar: In a major development in Bhubaneswar delivery boy kidnap suspense case, the abduction was completely fake and the Commissionerate police will soon reveal the details.

Swiggy’s delivery body Patitapabana Prusty, who had allegedly been abducted from Lingipur area of Bhubaneswar  faked his own kidnapping case. The reason behind the Kidnap was love affair, informs police sources.

Sources say, Patitapaban fled with a girl from Gop area in Puri outside the state. A special team of Commissionerate police have found and detained him. He is being brought back to Odisha.

The Commisionerate police will soon expose the Fake kidnapping case. Police got to know about the fake incident through Patitapaban mobile call details and CCTV Footage.

On Aug 11, a delivery boy was allegedly kidnapped by three to four unidentified miscreants near Daya river road at Lingipur area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

